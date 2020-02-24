Nebraska State Patrol troopers recovered a stolen vehicle Sunday and arrested two people with the assistance of Gothenburg police.
About 7:30 a.m. Sunday, a trooper was patrolling near Gothenburg when he saw a vehicle matching the description and license plate information of a car that had been reported stolen out of North Platte, according to a press release from the patrol. The trooper confirmed with North Platte police that the 2007 Chevrolet Malibu was stolen and performed a traffic stop at the Gothenburg Interstate 80 exit.
Gothenburg police assisted the trooper as he contacted the driver and passenger. Both were taken into custody.
The driver, a 30-year-old Lincoln man, was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, no drug tax stamp and possession of a stolen vehicle. The passenger, a 26-year-old Maxwell woman, was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a stolen vehicle. Both were lodged in Dawson County Jail.
