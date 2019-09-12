Most of the western half of Cherry County was in a flood warning along with Brown and Rock counties Thursday after a storm Wednesday night.
Officials recommended no travel across Brown and Rock counties because of flooding, according to NWS. Water was reported over Nebraska Highway 7 11 miles south of Ainsworth and over U.S. Highway 83 10 miles south of Bassett.
Rain, hail and high winds assailed much of west central Nebraska Wednesday night.
Imperial reported 70 mph winds and hail as big as 1.75 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
North Platte had 72 mph wind gusts near the North Platte airport, said Jaclyn Gomez of the National Weather Service, but only 0.23 inches of rainfall. According to the NWS website, North Platte had many tree limbs on the ground because of wind, but most of them were small.
As of Thursday morning, more than 4 inches of rain had been reported in Ainsworth. Bassett reported 1.9 inches.
In O’Neill, multiple streets also were under water Wednesday night because of flash flooding, Gomez said. O’Neill received 1.44 inches of precipitation within one hour Wednesday night, Gomez said.
Stapleton recorded 2 inches of rain, according to the NWS. Quarter- to nickel-size hail was reported to NWS five miles west of Oconto. Broken Bow had a 24-hour rain total of 1 inch, according to NWS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.