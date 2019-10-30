Access to North Platte’s new Bomgaars store in the former Shopko building will be tricky for a day or two as work concludes on rebuilding East Philip Avenue north of the store.
The farm and ranch supply store’s decision to open this afternoon — two days ahead of schedule — means opening-day shoppers will have to reach it from the south or through the Platte River Mall parking lot.
Work crews with Paulsen Inc. of Cozad will reopen the intersection of Philip and South Cottonwood Street Thursday, allowing motorists to reach Bomgaars from the north, said City Engineer Tom Werblow.
“We understood from Bomgaars they’d open Thursday” and had timed finishing touches on the intersection accordingly, he said.
The rest of the rebuilt stretch of Philip east of North Dewey Street will open Friday — restoring full access to Bomgaars — “if the weather will let us paint” the lane stripes on the new concrete, Werblow said.
Sioux City, Iowa-based Bomgaars reached a purchase agreement to buy the Shopko building in July, a month after the longtime mall-district anchor closed due to its parent company’s liquidation.
Demolition and reconstruction of East Philip began in August after delays from soggy weather that also dragged out the project’s completion.
The City Council awarded a $971,697 bid to Paulsen in April to rebuild the busy street from Jeffers to Cottonwood. Work on the final block between the “ones” on Jeffers and Dewey started Oct. 16.
Werblow said storm sewer lines under that block have been rebuilt and preparation of the subgrade should be done soon — depending, again, on the weather.
“If they can get that in good shape, next week they’ll start pouring the concrete back” between Jeffers and Dewey, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.