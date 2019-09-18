Students celebrate Constitution Day

The Declaration of Independence states, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. …”
It is an amazing document, state Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte told North Platte High School American history students Tuesday, citing the words “all men are created equal,” which were never written before by mankind. What followed was the crafting of the U.S. Constitution, the document that laid the framework for the United States government as we know it today.
“These individuals read and they read and they read everything they could get their hands on,” Groene said. “They read about the Greeks and the democracy, they read about the Romans and the republic, they understood what a sovereign king was and the dangers of a centralized government.”
Groene’s talk was part of a Constitution Week presentation for students hosted by the Sioux Lookout Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Through the work of James Madison and others, the forefathers pieced the Constitution together, agreeing to its final draft on Sept. 17, 1787. It would be ratified the following year on June 21.
“It is a very small document that set up the government,” Groene said.
Molly O’Holleran and Michelle Lupomech represented the Sioux Lookout Chapter and participated in the program. Lupomech read a proclamation titled “I Will Read the Constitution” and had the students raise their hands as a sign they would follow the statements made:
“Whereas, Sept. 17, 2019, marks the 232nd anniversary of the drafting of the Constitution of the United States of America by the Constitutional Convention; and ... I do hereby proclaim that I will read and study the Constitution of the United States of America during Sept. 17-23, 2019, known as Constitution Week, and confirm that I will abide by the above endorsements and reaffirm the ideals the Framers of the Constitution had in 1787.”
Groene told the students they need to take every opportunity to achieve their dreams.
“When you go off to college, don’t let anybody tell you that you don’t have the right intellect, you don’t have the right background, you don’t have the right athletic skills,” Groene said. “You are equal, and the American that works the hardest and is responsible for themselves, takes responsibility for their actions can succeed in America, and you will. You absolutely will.”
