Chris Jarvis qualified for the Boston Marathon more than a dozen times, making the trip to the legendary start in Hopkinton, Massachusetts in 1994. On Sunday, runners in North Platte will do their best to qualify for the world-renowned event.
The Chris Jarvis Autumn River Run Marathon is a memorial to the man whose “running accomplishments, however, are not what made him legendary,” according to the Platte River Fitness website biography. “His passion and compassion, his understanding of the sport and experience in the sport, his openness, his generosity and his modesty made him one of the true founding fathers of fitness in his community.”
Jarvis, 51, was stricken by sudden cardiac death in 2010 at his home.
The River Run marathon, half-marathon and 5K will begin and end at the North Platte Recreation Center at 1300 McDonald Road. The route will feature an expansive view of the North Platte Trails Network as it winds through the south side of North Platte.
The Platte River Fitness Series began in 2007 as the grassroots organization Healthy for Life envisioned in 2001 that North Platte could be full of fitness opportunities. The purpose was to address the state’s and nation’s obesity crisis.
As it has grown, the series now numbers a couple of thousand participants who are involved in 21 events throughout the year.
Sunday’s run begins with the marathon and half-marathon at 7:30 a.m., with the 5K runners taking off at 7:45 a.m.
Drivers are asked to watch for runners as they head west on Leota Street from the Rec Center and along various intersections on Buffalo Bill. The runners will also be running east and then west again on State Farm Road from Buffalo Bill where there is no trail, so caution is encouraged as runners move along one lane of State Farm.
For more information on the run as well as registration, visit autumnriverrun.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.