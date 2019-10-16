Support for rural Nebraska

The vitality and prosperity of rural communities in Nebraska was the subject of discussion Tuesday afternoon.
Roughly 40 people gathered in a conference room at the West Central Research and Extension Center in North Platte, and another 20 tuned in online to discuss problems and solutions on topics ranging from population, economics, education and infrastructure for nearly four hours.
It was the first of two regional listening meetings this month, sponsored by the University of Nebraska system. The second of the meetings, with the goal of identifying ways the university can better support the state’s rural communities, will be held on Oct. 24 in Lincoln.
“We have been working in communities across the state and there are so many good ideas and solutions out there and we heard that today,” said Chuck Hibberd, the dean and director of the University of Nebraska Extension. “There are communities that are flourishing in spite of all of the things they are challenged with and this is a chance to bring people together and share those things.
“The next question is, how does Cooperative Extension in Nebraska and how does the Rural Futures Institute think differently about our roles from there?” Hibberd said. “We want to make sure we are providing the highest quality of information, engagement and solutions in partnership with community leaders across the state.”
One main issue for rural communities is severe depopulation.
Don Macke, chair of the Rural Community Prosperity Working Group, said most rural counties in the state peaked in population in the 1920s and ’30s. Between 2010 and ’17, the rural population in Nebraska declined by 3.56% or about 24,000 people.
The metropolitan areas of the state increased by 229,995 residents in that same period or 18%.
“If I think about my hometown of Mullen, Nebraska, it means: Are we going to lose access to local health care? Or a grocery store?” Macke said. “For production agriculture it is terribly important if we are going to attract and retain people (in the industry), it is important that they have a hometown with schools, health care and shopping.”
Macke said there are solutions for rural towns, cities and communities. He pointed to the town of Ord, which has a population of just over 2,000 residents.
Net household earnings are up roughly 25% in the town over the last 20 years and the population for the first time since 1920 has not only stabilized but Ord has started to grow again. The net population growth for those in the 30- to 34-year-old bracket has increased 54% in the last decade, and sales tax is up 48% as well.
“Young people are making the choice to come back because there is an economy, culture and quality of life there,” Macke said. “I just wanted to share what is possible when a community really focuses over the long-term and is willing to invest in itself.”
He added that it is not a unique story and said Red Cloud, Hastings and North Platte are taking steps to solve issues for their respective communities.
“There is a ‘can-do’ people in the state with ‘can-do’ (attitudes),” Macke said. “But if we can help a community connect with another community that has found solutions ... then maybe we can strengthen this process of community building, leading to prosperity.
“I think our guiding star is a commitment to rural communities and more places can have the type of success that (a town) like Ord is beginning to demonstrate.”
