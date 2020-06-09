A 31-year-old man was arrested Friday on multiple charges in connection with a reported home invasion earlier in the week.
According to a North Platte Police Department incident report, officers were called to a house in the 300 block of North Park Drive. The residents said they were woken by noises that came from inside the house.
One individual said she saw three unknown men standing in her bedroom.
The residents told the officers that all three men wore masks and brandished firearms.
The residents said the three men left the house after they were confronted.
Officers viewed security footage from the home and identified the 31-year-old man, according to the incident report.
At 12:28 p.m. Friday, officers were called about a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of East Philip Avenue, which was soon located in the alley of the 800 block of South Chestnut Street.
The 31-year-old man was a passenger in the vehicle, and officers noticed that he was wearing clothing similar to what was seen on the security footage the previous day.
The man then left and entered a residence in the 800 block of South Chestnut.
A search warrant was obtained and served on the residence at 4:12 p.m. The man was arrested without incident on suspicion of use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, terroristic threats and burglary.
He was taken to the Lincoln County Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.