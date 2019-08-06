A 60-year-old North Platte man accused of setting on fire the trailer house where he lived was ruled incompetent to stand trial Monday in Lincoln County District Court.
District Judge Michael Piccolo indefinitely committed Kevin L. Donnelly, charged with felony second-degree arson, to the Lincoln Regional Center for treatment.
Investigators with the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office arrested Donnelly April 17 and accused him of setting a fire that destroyed a trailer owned by his mother at 2109 W. 16th St. No one was in the trailer at the time.
Prosecutors and Donnelly’s attorney, Kent Florom, agreed with a psychologist’s finding that Donnelly needs mental health treatment. Piccolo set a status hearing for Feb. 10, 2020, to gauge Donnelly’s competence at that time.
Earlier, District Judge Richard Birch set a Sept. 23 sentencing date for John W. Doerschlag, 70, after the North Platte man pleaded no contest in a pair of cases to felony possession of four different controlled substances.
Authorities serving a search warrant on Doerschlag’s home on Nov. 11, 2016, found methamphetamine, Xanax, OxyContin and Klonopin on the premises. Doerschlag lacked prescriptions for the latter three, Deputy County Attorney Angela Franz said.
In exchange for Doerschlag’s pleas to the four drug-possession counts, prosecutors dismissed a felony count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and two counts of being a habitual criminal.
Franz said Doerschlag, who suffers from medical problems, has been on house arrest. Birch agreed Monday to continue that arrangement, which requires Doerschlag to wear an ankle monitor.
In other district court action Monday (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise listed):
» Piccolo sentenced Christopher S. Hines, 42, of Kearney to 150 days already served in jail to wrap up a drunken driving and domestic assault case from January 2018.
Now-retired Judge Donald Rowlands had sentenced Hines in May 2018 to concurrent 364-day jail terms — including nine months of post-release supervision — for third-offense driving under the influence of alcohol and felony third-degree domestic assault, second offense.
Lincoln County prosecutors filed a motion Feb. 1 to revoke Hines’ PRS term. But Hines was arrested on unrelated allegations by Kearney police Feb. 26 and was convicted and jailed in Buffalo County until recently, said Chief Deputy County Attorney Tanya Roberts-Connick.
Because Hines’ Buffalo County jail time at least equaled his remaining Lincoln County PRS time, she said, he could be sentenced to time served if he admitted to violating his PRS conditions. Hines agreed and did so.
» Patrick D. Little, 37, was sentenced to 364 days in jail after he pleaded no contest to one felony count of second-offense resisting arrest in a June 25 incident.
Birch gave Little 41 days’ credit for time served and ordered him to complete nine months of post-release supervision.
» Jennifer C. Walters, 39, was sentenced to 240 days in jail for felony possession of methamphetamine after she pleaded no contest in exchange for dismissal of two other cases.
Prosecutors dropped charges against Walters of felony second-offense writing of a bad check on April 8, 2017, and felony possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and second-degree criminal trespassing, all last Oct. 2. The last two charges were misdemeanors.
Birch gave Walters 128 days’ credit for time served on the methamphetamine charge, also related to an Oct. 2 incident, and ordered her to successfully complete nine months of post-release supervision.
» Mark B. Lemaster, 55, of Norwalk, Iowa, was placed on 18 months’ probation for felony possession of marijuana, more than 1 pound.
Franz said Nebraska State Patrol troopers found 10 pounds of marijuana in Lemaster’s eastbound vehicle during a Dec. 24 Interstate 80 traffic stop west of Sutherland.
Under a plea agreement, prosecutors dropped related felony counts of distribution of marijuana and failure to possess a Nebraska drug tax stamp.
Birch approved transfer of Lemaster’s probation to Iowa’s probation system.
» Ashly A. Hensley, 30, was placed on 18 months’ probation for felony violation of a custody order on April 29.
» Shellyna A. Nesslein, 18, was sentenced to 225 days in jail for felony burglary in the taking of $740 from a North Platte home on May 15, 2017.
Under a plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed an unrelated charge of felony possession of methamphetamine on April 6. Piccolo’s burglary sentence granted Nesslein credit for time served.
» Louella M. Bohman, 54, was placed on two years’ specialized substance abuse probation after pleading no contest to felony third-offense shoplifting, $500 or less. The charge resulted from a Jan. 27 incident at Menards, Roberts-Connick said.
» Piccolo placed Blake J. Suhr, 30, on two years’ SSAS probation for felony possession of oxycodone on Dec. 28.
» Steven M. Wade, 32, pleaded no contest to felony distribution of methamphetamine on Nov. 7. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss an unrelated shoplifting case in county court. Birch set sentencing for Sept. 23.
» George L. Jenkins III, 35, pleaded no contest to possession of felony possession of Dilaudid on April 20, 2018. Prosecutors dismissed a related felony count of intentional violation of felony drug law. Piccolo set sentencing for Sept. 9.
» Piccolo scheduled an Oct. 31 bench trial for Logan J. Reed, 24, for felony robbery in an incident on Aug. 26, 2018. Reed waived a jury trial during a June 17 court appearance.
» Jeffrey T. Denson Jr., 28, of Lincoln denied violating a two-year probation term handed down in June 2018 for felony distribution of marijuana. A bench trial before Birch was scheduled for Aug. 22.
» Jessica A. Teall, 24, pleaded not guilty to felony counts of terroristic threats and using a deadly weapon to commit a felony and one misdemeanor count of domestic assault of an intimate partner with intent to cause bodily injury. All are related to a June 27 incident.
» Jackson L. Seitz, 21, pleaded not guilty to felony first-degree assault in a Feb. 22 incident. Birch, who set further proceedings for Sept. 23, declined to reduce Seitz’s current bail of $25,000.
» Ramona Delgado, 47, pleaded not guilty to one felony count of issuing a bad check worth between $1,500 and $5,000 on March 22, 2018. Piccolo set further proceedings for Sept. 23 for Delgado, who also is known as Ramona Biltoft.
» Nathan S. Urbina, 19, pleaded not guilty to one felony count of unlawful discharge of a firearm on June 21.
» Shane A. Ross, 41, pleaded not guilty to felony theft by receiving, $5,000 or more, in a May 13 incident.