Several law enforcement agencies worked together to arrest a suspect involved in a pursuit Tuesday near Brady.
About 7:50 p.m. Tuesday evening, a state trooper located a Chevrolet Silverado, which had been reported stolen in Cozad, according to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol. The trooper observed the vehicle speeding at 100 miles per hour west on U.S. Highway 30 in eastern Lincoln County. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled.
The trooper initiated a pursuit, which turned north on Haythorn Road before circling back and returning to Highway 30 westbound. As the vehicle continued driving at approximately 100 miles per hour, NSP dispatch was able to confirm the identity of the suspect. Troopers then discontinued the pursuit. The entire pursuit lasted about nine minutes.
On Wednesday morning, a resident located the Silverado, which had been abandoned on Tin Camp Road, south of Nebraska Highway 92 in McPherson County. The McPherson County Sheriff’s Office responded and confirmed that it was the vehicle that had been stolen and had been involved in the pursuit.
Several law enforcement agencies, including deputies from the McPherson, Logan, and Lincoln County sheriff’s offices, the NSP Aviation Support Division, and NSP Police Service Dog Division, assisted in searching the area to locate the suspect. After receiving a report that the suspect was at an abandoned farmstead, law enforcement officers quickly located him and arrested him without further incident about 2:25 p.m.
The suspect, a 33-year-old Cozad man, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, theft by unlawful taking, willful reckless driving, and being a habitual criminal. The man was jailed at the Lincoln County Detention Center. Additional charges are pending from Dawson County.
