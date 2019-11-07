SUTHERLAND — The village of Sutherland faces a turnover with its staff with the recent departures of two officials.
Jason Lashley, who was the village utilities superintendent, left for an employment opportunity, while Madeline Lamm, Sutherland’s clerk/treasurer, also stepped down.
The Village Board of Trustees accepted both resignations Oct. 30. Both Lashley and Lamm announced their resignations within a week of each other last month.
The village also has an open position for a part-time deputy clerk/treasurer. Village board Chairman Tory Copeland said the office is being reorganized to streamline the work.
Casey Kendall, who was a public works assistant, is the interim village superintendent.
Nickie Fleecs, who was the deputy clerk/treasurer, took the interim clerk/treasurer position with the departure of Lamm. Fleecs also had shared the role of municipal treasurer with Lamm.
“I absolutely have the confidence in both Kasey and Nickie to get us through the interim time,” Copeland said. “They both have worked for the village for quite some time and are doing a great job.”
Copeland said the village would like to have the open positions filled by the end of November or early December.
It is the second shake-up of the village staff within the last two years.
Between December 2016 and July 2017, four village employees resigned because of what they called a hostile work environment. Two board trustees also stepped down over that time period.
In addition, Board Chairman John Lutz and Trustee Ray Ravenscroft were removed in a recall election on Nov. 21, 2017.
“This is a totally different deal than that, in my opinion,” Copeland said.
