Tanker truck, car collide on foggy Highway 97

Traffic on a very foggy Nebraska Highway 97 was blocked Monday morning as first responders worked a serious two-vehicle wreck about 1 1/2 miles north of the Lincoln-McPherson county line.
A tanker truck and a four-door sedan were involved in the collision about 10 a.m., according to law enforcement scanner traffic.
A 50-year-old woman was injured and unconscious at the scene, according to the scanner calls. It wasn’t clear whether anyone else was hurt.
Two ambulances, one from North Platte and the other from McPherson County Rescue, left the scene southbound as a Telegraph reporter drove north. The McPherson County ambulance had flashing lights and sirens.
Nebraska Department of Transportation workers directed oncoming traffic through the scene of the collision on a northeasterly bend in Nebraska 97.
The tanker truck was pointed southbound, but its cab was turned east onto the northbound side of the road. Debris could be seen on the roadway, but the sedan was not clearly visible in the fog.
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper’s vehicle was driving quickly northward at a high rate of speed as the reporter returned southbound to North Platte.
