Student discipline, “microTIF” and the high-stakes battle for property tax relief lead west central Nebraska’s list of potential storylines in the home stretch of the 2020 Legislature.
Bills involving those topics were among the “priority bills” chosen by Friday’s deadline by the 49 state senators and Unicameral committees.
Tuesday marks the halfway point of the 60-day “short” session of the 106th Legislature, which is scheduled to adjourn no later than April 23.
Senators since 1978 have been allowed to choose one personal priority bill each session to ensure it gets at least first-round debate if it advances from committee.
Committees also can choose two priority bills per session, while the speaker of the Legislature can choose up to 25. Speaker Jim Scheer of Norfolk has not yet named any speaker priority bills.
As of Monday, four of the five regional senators’ five priority bills hadn’t yet advanced to the floor.
The fifth, Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer’s Legislative Bill 582, was signed into law Feb. 12 by Gov. Pete Ricketts. It broadened the scope of state law against possessing stolen firearms.
Three bills introduced by west central Nebraska lawmakers were named priorities by other senators, while two regional senators opted to tap a colleague’s bill as their own priority.
Finally, committees have prioritized eight other bills sponsored by regional senators. Four of them chair committees and thus often introduce bills on their panels’ behalf.
North Platte Sen. Mike Groene, chairman of the Education Committee and a major player in property tax relief efforts, likely will figure prominently in the course of the session’s second half.
Groene and Omaha Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, who chairs the Revenue Committee, are the principal authors of the latter committee’s LB 974 to revamp state school aid to deliver local tax relief. Both senators also sit on the committee the other chairs.
Senators discussed LB 974 last week for three hours in the latest illustration of Nebraska’s traditional urban-rural split.
It won’t return to the agenda unless Linehan, as main sponsor, can show Scheer two-thirds of lawmakers will vote to advance the bill.
Many urban senators cited opposition to LB 974 from school groups, all of which noted the bill’s dependence on current revenue surpluses that regularly dissipate in tougher economic times.
Linehan and Groene co-authored a similar 2019 bill (LB 289) that stalled when Ricketts opposed its plan to raise the state sales tax rate and narrow the list of sales tax exemptions.
Meanwhile, Groene’s long effort to give educators more leeway to intervene physically to control unruly students is set to resume as outlined during a Jan. 13 preview debate on the floor.
His LB 147, which senators pulled from the Education Committee last year, has been named a 2020 priority by committee member Dave Murman of Glenvil.
Groene told senators LB 147 would be paired with a committee effort to boost educators’ training in defusing behavior-related confrontations so physical means is a last resort.
LB 920, a Groene bill reallocating part of education’s share of state lottery profits to finance the enhanced training, has been named an Education Committee priority bill.
Groene’s panel also has advanced Murman’s LB 998, which outlines what the training would cover and who would receive it, with an eye toward amending its contents into LB 147.
Groene used his personal 2020 priority designation on LB 1021, his “microTIF” bill to encourage rehabilitation of aged homes and business buildings in areas eligible for tax increment financing.
LB 1021 envisions a streamlined, one-property-at-a-time process that, once an eligible fix-it project is done, would refund property taxes generated by boosts in taxable value.
The Urban Affairs Committee held LB 1021’s hearing Wednesday but has yet to move it to the floor. Testifiers said the bill as written has legal flaws but agreed they should be fixable.
Other notable subjects in 2020 priority bills involving regional senators include:
» Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman’s constitutional amendment (LR 300CA) to abolish all property, income and state sales taxes in favor of a “consumption tax” when people buy new items and services.
» A Brewer bill (LB 963) enabling first responders to seek workers’ compensation for mental injury or mental illness. Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha, a former Omaha firefighters union president, prioritized the bill.
» A bill by Venango Sen. Dan Hughes (LB 899) to let public power districts buy, sell, develop or make biofuels or byproducts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. It’s been prioritized by Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus.
