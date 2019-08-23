Tech, conservation themes at West Central Research and Extension Field Day

“Using precision technology to improve profitability” was the theme for Thursday’s Water and Crops Field Day at West Central Research and Extension Center in North Platte.
Farmers and farm technology companies attended the event, which ran from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The day started with opening remarks from Kelly Bruns, director of West Central Research and Extension Center in North Platte and interim dean of Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis.
An update on the Testing Ag Performance Solutions program followed opening remarks. TAPS started at WCREC and hosts real-life farm management competitions to evaluate input-use efficiency and profitability. A grower panel — including Ron Makovicka from York; Matt Long from Leoti, Kansas; Cole Simmons from Beatrice; and Slater Chandler from Imperial — answered attendees’ questions.
The two breakout sessions covered precision technology in water management and in crop management.
The water management session included three speakers: Jacob Fritton from the Nature Conservancy in Nebraska on the central Platte irrigation project, Freddie Lamm of Kansas State Extension on fertigation through subsurface drip, and Jason Warren from the Oklahoma State Extension on setting up and managing a variable rate irrigation pivot and reflex injection pump.
Chuck Burr, Extension educator of cropping systems and irrigation manager at WREC, said the event focuses on familiarizing people with the University of Nebraska’s research facility in North Platte, having specialists share their research and informing the general public on WCREC.
“The other goal is all-around water management,” Burr said. “How can we be more conservative with our water that we do pump and apply?”
A lot of technology is available in agriculture today, Burr said, and the presenters show how to use new technology to be more efficient and more profitable.
“Weather forecasting tools can allow you to be able to know when you need to irrigate,” Burr said. “There is a lot more information today, and we need to get that to more producers — let them know what the information is, what is available, how they can trust that information and use it to make better decisions.”
Burr acknowledged it can be hard to help a producer understand there is a better way of doing things, especially when the current method is profitable.
“Maybe they aren’t looking for new ways to be more efficient or more profitable,” Burr said. “I think our TAPS competition and having our panel this morning shows them that people have been doing things differently and maybe they can as well.”
At WREC, Burr said they’re able to demonstrate that conservatism does not have to result in less profitability.
“Most cases, there is not a lot of difference (in TAPS competitions) in the most efficient farmer and the highest yield farmer,” Burr said.
The field day also included lunch, a legislative update from state Sen. Mike Groene, agency updates, field site previews, and field site and exhibitor visits.