North Platte has had car shows before, but car enthusiasts can prepare for another one on Saturday.
Local car shows usually have been downtown on the bricks or in Memorial Park, but 18-year-old Emmalee Schanou, the organizer, plans to have this one at Cody Park.
“Cody Park has the perfect atmosphere for a car show, and it is very family friendly,” Schanou said. She organized a car show last year for the Wallace Fall Festival, and it was such a success she decided she wanted to host another, she said.
There will be music, and the Cody Park rides and concessions will be open all day.
It is $10 to enter a car in the show, and free for anyone to look around. The show begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, and Schanou is looking forward to sharing her love of cars with others.
“I have grown up around cars and always had a passion for them. I love to see people come together that have as big of a passion for cars as I do,” she said.
