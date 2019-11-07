Local News

A teen was injured in a farm accident southwest of Lake Maloney Wednesday evening.

First responders and law enforcement were dispatched to the scene at about 8:45 p.m. near the intersection of Meadow Lawns Road and Somerset Road, about two miles southwest of Lake Maloney.

According to scanner traffic, the accident involved a header of a combine, while the teen was scooping grain.

Authorities had not released any more information at press time.

