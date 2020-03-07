Telegraph wins honor for housing study coverage

KEARNEY — The North Platte Telegraph has been honored for its coverage of the 2018 North Platte-Lincoln County housing study and its aftermath by the American Planning Association’s Nebraska Chapter.
Chapter President Jeff Ray of Omaha presented the newspaper with APA Nebraska’s Communications Initiative Award Thursday at the joint annual convention of the chapter and the Nebraska Planning and Zoning Association.
The award presentation cited The Telegraph’s role “in garnering continued public support and understanding of the (community) planning process,” especially on major projects like the housing study.
It said the newspaper “writes articles about public meetings that are held and how important it is for community members to attend meetings, participate in studies or simply let their voices be heard.”
The city-county housing study, released in December 2018, analyzed and made recommendations to improve the quality and quantity of housing in North Platte and other Lincoln County cities and villages.
North Platte city officials and other community leaders have cited the study’s findings in considering a variety of housing-related initiatives since then.
Managing Editor Joan von Kampen accepted the award for The Telegraph at the planning groups’ Thursday evening banquet at Kearney’s Younes Convention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.