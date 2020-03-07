Telegraph wins honor for housing study coverage

Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS PARTS OF WESTERN NEBRASKA THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EARLY EVENING... .CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS WILL DEVELOP THIS AFTERNOON ACROSS THE EASTERN PANHANDLE, WESTERN SANDHILLS AND WESTERN NIOBRARA VALLEY. THE AREA OF PRIME CONCERN IS GENERALLY ALONG AND WEST OF HIGHWAY 97. MINIMUM RELATIVE HUMIDITY IS EXPECTED TO FALL TO 10 TO 15 PERCENT WITH WINDS GUSTING TO 25 TO 30 MPH. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE NORTHWEST SANDHILLS AND WESTERN NIOBRARA VALLEY... * AFFECTED AREA...IN NEZ206...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 206 SANDHILLS/VALENTINE NWR/NEBRASKA NATIONAL FOREST. IN NEZ208... FIRE WEATHER ZONE 208 NIOBRARA VALLEY/FORT NIOBRARA NWR/SAMUEL R MCKELVIE NATIONAL FOREST. * WINDS...SOUTH 10 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 30 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 15 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT MAY OCCUR HAVE A HIGH POTENTIAL TO SPREAD RAPIDLY AND MAY BE DIFFICULT TO CONTROL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&