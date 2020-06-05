LINCOLN — TestNebraska has released the locations, dates and times for COVID-19 testing scheduled for next week. The state has announced that it will begin phasing in test scheduling for all Nebraska residents, including those who previously completed the online assessment but did not qualify to complete the test.
“We want to ensure every Nebraskan knows that if they are concerned they may have been exposed, they can have the opportunity to schedule a test,” Dr. Gary Anthone, director of public health and chief medical officer for the Department of Health and Human Services, said in a press release. “The best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 is through aggressive testing and contact tracing, and we continue to expand our capabilities across the state.”
Testing candidates who may have previously tested negative, but are now presenting new symptoms that could result in a positive test, are encouraged to complete an updated assessment at testnebraska.com or testnebraska/es for Spanish to determine whether they should be seen for testing.
Area locations, dates and times are listed below:
» McCook: 8 a.m.-noon, Wednesday, Red Willow Fairgrounds.
» Imperial: 8 a.m.-noon, Thursday, 921 Broadway St.
» Ogallala: 8 a.m.-noon, June 12,1501 W. Fifth St.
» Lexington: 8 a.m.-noon, June 13-14, 801 W. Vine St.
» North Platte: 8 a.m.-noon, June 13-14, North Platte Bus Facility, 1200 Industrial Ave.
Nebraskans who haven’t already completed an assessment and wish to be tested must complete an online assessment at testnebraska.com, or testnebraska/es for Spanish. Once the assessment is complete, applicants will receive an email from TestNebraska informing them of eligibility. For those who are eligible, the email will direct them to select a location, date and time convenient for them.
