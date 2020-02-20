North Platte Catholic Schools’ annual Irish Fest will celebrate its 45th year on Sunday.
Originally called Mardi Gras, the fundraiser began on Feb. 11, 1975. Later it moved from “Fat Tuesday” (the day before Ash Wednesday) to Sundays, offering a plethora of fun activities for the family.
Irish Fest will be from noon to 3 p.m. at St. Patrick High School, 500 S. Silber Ave. Over the years, it has raised thousands of dollars for the operating budget of the North Platte Catholic Schools.
The food offered will be a roast beef dinner with local beef from the Lincoln County Feedyard — $6 for adults and $4 for children 12 and younger. Also available are croissants donated by Dunkin’, mini carnival games and prizes, Fun Jumpz, a silent auction, bake sale and raffle.
The Irish Fest raffle will include a $1,000 cash prize, $250 cash prize, $500 SCRIP gift card certificate, a Yeti cooler and an Apple iPad. Raffle tickets are $2 each. Tickets may be purchased from any McDaid or St. Patrick student; at the North Platte Catholic Schools Endowment, 601 S. Tabor Ave.; or at McDaid and St. Patrick schools.
Tickets will also be available at Irish Fest up until the drawing, which will take place at 2:50 p.m. Sunday. Purchasers do not need to be present to win.
Contact NPCS Endowment Director Wendy Dodson at 308-534-5939 for more information.
