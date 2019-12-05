This weekend is a chance to enjoy some soup for the benefit of some four-legged recipients.
The seventh “Soup FUR Paws,” a fundraiser for the Fur the Love of Paws Rescue, is set for Saturday at the D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road.
The event will run from 5 to 8 p.m. and features 24 roasters of soup — the highest level of participation in the event’s seven-year history.
Jenn Milne, executive director of Fur the Love of Paws Rescue and event coordinator, said more than 430 people turned out last year for the soup dinner, which is the rescue’s biggest fundraiser of the year.
There is no charge to attend the dinner — which consists of soup, salad, bread and dessert — but people can make donations.
Milne said the money goes toward covering facility operations and animals’ medical expenses at the city shelter. It also assists with fees associated with spay and neuter programs and the rescue of animals in need.
“It is a fundraiser that is vital to our survival but is also an event to celebrate the year and to meet all of our supporters,” Milne said. “The money is something we obviously need to continue, but I don’t feel it is the most important thing of the night.”
There will also be a silent auction where the public can bid on items including gift certificates and gift baskets. Milne estimated there are 60 to 70 baskets to bid on.
In addition, Double Dips Ice Creamery will be serving ice cream floats and the North Platte Jaycees will be handling the bar area.
DJ Loco will provide music and Fun Jumpz plans to set up a bounce house and bounce obstacle course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.