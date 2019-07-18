Dawson County’s 25th annual Relay for Life is approaching $31,000 through donations and team fundraising, according to a press release.
Organizers hope to reach $35,000 this year. The “25 Years of Finding Silver Linings” relay is Friday at Ehmen Park in Gothenburg. Cancer survivors and caregivers will kick off the walk with the first lap after opening ceremonies at 6 p.m. and continuing until midnight.
Many corporate sponsors and area business in-kind donations contribute to making this annual event a success, according to the press release. Sponsor donations total $13,975.
The press release recognized the following businesses:
» Platinum Level ($2,500) — Service Drug, Cozad.
» Gold Level ($1,500) — Car Bar Cattle, Lexington Regional Health Center and ServiceMaster of Mid-Nebraska, all in Lexington.
» Silver Level ($1,000) — Orthman Family Foundation, Lexington Community Foundation Give Big Lexington and Shelter Insurance-Jackie Rowan, all in Lexington.
» Bronze Level ($500) — Davis Family Dental, Cozad; Take A Swing At Cancer, Elwood: and Skyview Transportation, Gothenburg.
» Signature Level ($250) — Dan’s Sanitation, Lexington Clipper Herald, Platte Valley Auto, Shotkoski Hay and Chester’s Antiques, all in Lexington; Security First Bank, Cozad; and Pony Express Chevrolet Buick, Gothenburg.
» Friend of Society Level ($150) — Waypoint Bank and State Farm – Heidi Bazata, both in Cozad; Randy’s Towing, Lexington; and Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg.
» Others include D&D Feedlot and BHA Real Estate. In-kind sponsors include Culligan, Peterson’s Supermarket and Walmart.
“It’s never too late to donate — any time is a good time to fight cancer,” according to the press release.
To donate, people can contact a team member or go to the event webpage at relayforlife.org/dawsoncone to make a secure donation. Another way to donate is to attend the event.
Donations help the American Cancer Society fund cancer research and patient care programs.
For more information about ACS or cancer, go to cancer.org or call 1-800-227-2345.