The best of the best

All the best competitors from sheep, hog, goat and cattle showmanship met in the round robin competition Sunday at the Lincoln County Fair.
The event took place at 2 p.m. at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds. Each individual had to show a sheep, cattle, goat and hogs.
Top showers from the round robin will represent Lincoln County at the State Fair in Grand Island.
Matthew Bruns of Hershey was champion, while his brother Blake Bruns was reserve champion and Ashlyn Robinson of Wallace placed third.
Blaine French, one of the judges, is head of livestock judging at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He said the round robin requires showers to get out of their comfort zone and show different species.
“Their ability to stay calm and stay poised to give us judges the best view of the animal is very important,” French said.
French said he also notices eye contact and how poised a shower is when they are handling the animal. He said he wants to see the competitors engaged and to use the space of the stage to their benefit.
French said all the work is done at home and you can find out which kid put in the work.
“The work teaches them dedication and work ethic. Those are all skills that students can get out of showing animals and bringing them in here,” French said. “It is important for them to establish responsibility and carry that over into the rest of their careers.”
French has been traveling all across the state judging and working with youth and understands the importance of 4-H
“If a student has any aspirations of getting into an ag-related career, I believe 4-H is a great step for them,” French said.
French also said he also suggests students get into livestock judging if they want to get more experience for an ag-related career.
“My favorite thing today was working with the youth and watching the competitive atmosphere,” French said. “When we got in here, there were 16 kids in the ring and you could tell each one of them wanted to win.”