The city of North Platte and Lincoln County, and their contractors, are racing against winter to finish road projects

The race to winter is on for North Platte and Lincoln County road and street engineers still fighting delays from last winter’s late snows and frequent spring and summer rains.
County officials, however, are sweating more as they wait for road contractors who were hired in April but have been tied up by repair projects in flood-ravaged eastern Nebraska.
Highway Superintendent Carla O’Dell said Western Engineering Co. Inc. crews now are expected next week, more than halfway through their contracted September-November window to complete asphalt overlay projects on seven roads and in four rural subdivisions.
They’re busy in the east end of the state trying to do projects I assume they had scheduled before ours,” O’Dell said.
Meanwhile, North Platte’s highest-profile street project of 2019 launched its last phase as Paulsen Inc. crews Wednesday closed off the one-block-long segment of East Philip Avenue between Jeffers and Dewey streets.
Other workers for the Cozad-based contractor continued mop-up work on the repoured concrete stretch of Philip between Dewey and Cottonwood streets, along the north side of the city’s 1970s mall district.
The $971,697 Philip reconstruction has run two weeks behind due to the persistently wet weather, casting doubt on whether the last block between “the ones” of U.S. Highway 83 would be rebuilt before 2020.
The main part of Philip should reopen by month’s end, City Engineer Tom Werblow told The Telegraph Oct. 3, but the odds of starting the Jeffers-to-Dewey stretch this year had declined to“50-50” at best.
“We won’t tear into that unless we’re pretty sure we can knock that out,” he said. “We cannot afford to go all winter with that closed.”
Lincoln County officials, for their part, are figuring out which of their $6.2 million worth of projects can’t wait for spring if winter sets in before Thanksgiving.
The County Board committed to a major assault on the county’s deteriorating hard-surfaced roads by voting to issue up to $3.5 million in road bonds days before the March 14 “bomb cyclone” battered most of Nebraska.
In addition to bond proceeds, O’Dell said, the county is spending funds set aside before the 2018-19 fiscal year ended as well as new funds from her department’s 2019-20 budget.
Commissioners voted April 22 to accept bids from Western Engineering, which is based in Council Bluffs, Iowa, but has had a North Platte satellite office for many years.
The county’s “to-do” list includes multiple stretches of several major arterials, including Splinter and Platte Valley roads west of North Platte and Fort McPherson, State Farm and Walker roads southwest and southeast of the city.
Those roads have needed major resurfacing for some years, commissioners have said, but State Farm Road’s deterioration accelerated with the onslaught of snowstorms after Valentine’s Day.
With Western Engineering’s original Sept. 3 start date delayed by more than six weeks, O’Dell said, it’s anyone’s guess how much work its crews can do by Nov. 30.
State highway specifications say surface temperatures must stay above 37 degrees for projects laying down between 2 and 3 inches of new asphalt. Fort McPherson Road is set to receive 3 inches, with the other road segments slated for 2 inches, O’Dell said.
“Gosh, I hope so,” she said when asked if she thought all the county’s projects still could be finished by Nov. 30.
“If they started the middle of next week and worked nonstop, sunup to sundown, seven days a week, they could lay a lot. But those morning temperatures have to be up.”
O’Dell discussed the dilemma with commissioners at their regular meeting Monday, with the consensus being to prioritize the roads where the asphalt is in the worst shape.
North Splinter Road, west and north of the county fairgrounds, sits at the top of the “can’t wait” list, she said. Fort McPherson, State Farm and Walker roads would be next in line.
It’s inevitable now, O’Dell said, that Western Engineering’s crews will have to work around the harvest of local crops that also were planted and matured late due to soggy conditions.
“The roads we’re mentioning will be heavily traveled with harvest trucks,” she said.
