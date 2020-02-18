Nebraska incumbents who plan to run for re-election or to seek a new office on the May 12 primary election ballot have until 5 p.m. local time Tuesday, Feb. 17, to file their candidacy papers.
In Lincoln County, incumbents running for local or county offices must submit their papers by the deadline to County Clerk Becky Rossell’s office at 301 N. Jeffers St. in North Platte.
Incumbents holding federal or state offices or sitting on multicounty boards must file their papers with the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office in the State Capitol in Lincoln.
All other potential candidates in federal, state and local races on the primary ballot have until 5 p.m. local time March 2 to file.
For information and procedures, call Rossell’s office at 308-534-4350, extension 4110, or the Secretary of State’s Office at 402-471-2554.
