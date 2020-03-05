Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS MOST OF WESTERN AND NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... .CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS RETURN THURSDAY ACROSS PORTIONS OF WESTERN AND NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA. HUMIDITY IS EXPECTED TO RECOVER THIS EVENING THEN DRIER AIR AND STRONGER WINDS WILL LEAD TO CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS AFFECTING THE SANDHILLS, VALENTINE NWR, THE NEBRASKA NATIONAL FOREST, THE LOUP RIVERS BASIN AND THE LOESS PLAINS THURSDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AND HIGH WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 206, 209, AND 219... * AFFECTED AREA...IN NEZ206...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 206 SANDHILLS/VALENTINE NWR/NEBRASKA NATIONAL FOREST. IN NEZ209... FIRE WEATHER ZONE 209 LOUP RIVERS BASIN. IN NEZ219...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 219 LOESS PLAINS. * WINDS...NORTHWEST 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 16 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT MAY OCCUR HAVE A HIGH POTENTIAL TO SPREAD RAPIDLY AND MAY BE DIFFICULT TO CONTROL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&