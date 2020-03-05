ree candidates for dean of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture will visit Curtis on Wednesday for a seminar and public reception
Larry A. Gossen, Ph.D., is a state FFA adviser with the Nebraska Department of Education and is based in Lincoln. His career in agriculture education and FFA organizations spans over 40 years in Kansas, Missouri, Illinois and Nebraska.
The NCTA interview schedule for three candidate finalists was announced Monday by the NCTA dean search committee, led by Tiffany Heng-Moss, dean of the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Gossen will meet with NCTA students, faculty, staff, alumni and stakeholders during a series of meetings Tuesday through Thursday.
He will present a campus seminar from 3:45 to 5 p.m. Wednesday in the auditorium of the Nebraska Agriculture Industry Education Center, Siminoe Drive and University Road.
A campus and community reception for Gossen will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Ed Center.
Additionally, two other finalists for NCTA dean will visit Curtis March 15-17 and March 18-20, respectively. Similar community events are being planned with Clyde Cranwell and Darrel Sandall.
Other details are available at ncta.unl.edu/meet-dean-candidates.
The NCTA dean search was launched in December 2019 after the retirement of Ron Rosati last August.
Kelly Bruns is the interim dean. He also is director of UNL’s West Central Research and Extension Center based in North Platte, where he oversees a 24-county region in southwest Nebraska.
