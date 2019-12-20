The force of ‘Star Wars’ will be with these fans. Always.

Will Luther’s fandom of the “Star Wars” franchise dates back to a Christmas present he received nearly two decades ago.
His father bought him a VHS copy of “The Phantom Menace,” which had been released earlier that year. It was the first movie in the series that Luther had watched, and soon it seemingly became a must-see flick for him
“I watched it so much I broke the tape,” the 28-year-old said.
He accomplished that in six months — in time for a June birthday when his father bought him the original trilogy. Since then, Luther has not only purchased every “Star Wars” movie but upgraded them over the years to each updated version — from VHS to the 4K editions.
The final part of what is considered the Skywalker saga — “The Rise of Skywalker” — had preview showings Thursday night, including in North Platte, and is expected to challenge box office records over its opening weekend. But Luther wasn’t among the first people in line with a ticket for a showing.
“I don’t get into that kind of a thing, but I will definitely be there with (his 6-year-old son) once everything starts dying down a bit,” Luther said. “I’m one of those who likes room when I go see a movie. I don’t want to be packed in a (theater) just to see it (first). I’m OK with waiting a week or two, especially since I’ll be bringing the kiddo.”
Luther spent part of Sunday at Game On in North Platte, where he sat across from Matt McNair as the two were locked in a battle in the “Star Wars”-themed strategy board game Armada. They are part of a group that meets weekly at the store to face off in the game or others based on the extended “Star Wars” universe.
McNair sported a blue “Star Wars” T-shirt but a better indication of how deep his appreciation of the series goes is his 10-year-old son, Anakin — named after a main character in the Skywalker saga who grows up to be Darth Vader.
McNair, 36, is a lifelong “Star Wars” fan but said he wasn’t the one who suggested the name.
“It was actually her idea,” McNair said of Anakin’s mother. “I’m a ‘Star Wars’ fan but initially I was like, ‘I don’t know about naming him after a character.’ I thought he might catch some grief. But, at this point, there is so many of the (‘Star Wars’) cartoons and everything that kids his age have grown up with that Anakin is just a normal name to anyone in that generation. I don’t think they really consider it out of the ordinary.
“(Anakin’s mother) liked the name ... and the whole (original) trilogy was the redemption arc of Anakin Skywalker,” McNair said. “He is a cool character — maybe not everyone was a fan of how Hayden Christensen portrayed him in the movies, but I think that was more a writing thing.”
McNair has always had an interest in science fiction and said his introduction to the “Star Wars” franchise came through watching the original trilogy on television.
Like Luther, he soon received the movies as a Christmas present and has been hooked on the series from there.
McNair said “Attack of the Clones” is one of his favorites among the films — all of which he has watched countless times.
How many times is a number he couldn’t pin down.
“I’m sure it’s in the hundreds of times,” McNair said. “Each of them probably gets watched at least a couple times of a year. Like if I am cruising through the channels and “Return of the Jedi” is on, I’m going to watch it.”
That will continue with the latest episode in the series
“My two sons will be coming into North Platte (next week) and we will probably see it then,” McNair said of “The Rise of Skywalker.”
