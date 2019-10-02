The Lincoln County Historical Museum is firing up its time machine again as they renew work on the Don Milroy photo project

Summer fades away, but the lights are still on at the Lincoln County Historical Museum as its photo project begins anew next week.
Actually, work on the project has continued throughout the summer with volunteers going through 130 boxes and 69,000 envelopes of photos donated to the museum.
Don Milroy closed his Brown-Harano Photography Studio last year and decided to give the photos to the museum as a fundraising effort and to preserve history.
Volunteers Arlene Cross, Deanna Helberg, Mary Dymond, Don Lucas, Mike Douty, Don Kilgore, Kathy Wenz, Bill McGahan and Rosy McFarland have worked tirelessly over the summer to sort through and categorize the photos. Museum Director Jim Griffin said the website at lincolncountymuseum.org will once again list the photos that have been found.
The museum is officially closed for the season, but will open at certain times to allow people to look at photos from the collection.
“We are going to be opening the website beginning on Monday,” Griffin said. “This is perfect time for us to be able to reopen this.”
Volunteers will be in training this week in preparation for the reopening of the project.
“We are going to put the box number and packet number on the website, so we want people to write that down as well when they come in,” Griffin said. “That makes our job easier and they get out of here quicker.”
Folks can come to the east door of the main office building.
“We’ll have volunteers there to take their information, and if they need things looked up, they can look things up there,” Griffin said. “Then we’ll have volunteers out here (at the photo storage building) getting the photographs.”
The first two weeks, the museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. After that, the schedule will be two days a week and the museum will post the days and hours on its website.
There are more than photographs of individuals, Griffin said.
“Since the volunteers have gotten done with the individual photographs, they’ve started to sort the historical photographs,” Griffin said. “We’ve got some cool inside shots of the Paramount Theater and really cool shots of the inside of the Fox Theater.”
He said there are many photos of historic downtown businesses.
“I think every business downtown during their existence was photographed at different times,” Griffin said. “It’s really neat to see.”
Griffin said he hopes for a future exhibit on the development of North Platte.
“We have so many aerial shots of different areas as they were being built over the years,” Griffin said. “There’s a lot of history that’s coming alive and we’re just starting to get into that. We’ll have more business photos than we’ve ever had before.”
The project has raised about $4,000 for the museum.
“We’re getting closer to our million that Don wants us to raise,” Griffin said with a chuckle.
Both McGahan and Griffin emphasized the photos belong to the museum and were given for the express purpose of raising funds. Donations to the museum when someone finds photographs of their family or friends will help with the expenses at the museum, Griffin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.