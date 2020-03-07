Many people don’t realize the trauma some of their neighbors have suffered, but March is designated as the month to bring awareness to traumatic brain injury.
According to Mayo Clinic, a traumatic brain injury is often the result of a violent blow or jolt to the head or body, like falling off a ladder, being involved in a car accident, a gunshot wound or taking a hit to the head in boxing.
Mild traumatic brain injury may be only temporary, whereas more severe traumatic brain injury can cause bruising, torn tissues, bleeding and other physical damage to the brain.
A local support group meets regularly to offer encouragement to those who have had a brain injury and their caregivers. The group meets at 2 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday at the public safety building conference room; at 2 p.m. the second Monday at Great Plains Health conference room C; and at 7 p.m. on the fourth Monday at First Baptist Church.
At a recent meeting, the group shared their stories. The members will be referred to by their first-names to protect their privacy.
“I’m better than I was, but not as good as I’d like to be,” Frank said.
That is the theme for most as they live with memory loss, physical function and more.
“I had multiple injuries in my accident with a train,” Frank said. “I had brain injuries, neck injuries, back injuries, shoulder injuries, the whole works.”
Most people don’t understand that TBI doesn’t always have visible signs.
“To look at you, you look fine,” Judy said in response to Frank’s testimony. He said that is part of the problem.
“I was getting rehab done because all the doctors for a year and a half, all they wanted to do was to look at my shoulders, my neck, my back and my knees,” Frank said. “Everytime I went to the doctor I said, ‘There’s something wrong, I can’t remember things.’”
Then Frank finally found someone who recognized the TBI symptom.
One issue with TBI is that there is currently no known cure, according to Dr. Anil Kumar, neurologist at Great Plains Health. He said the brain is a complicated organ and so far, research has not come up with any type of drugs that promote healing.
“Before we go into what happens in brain injury, we have to understand the structure of the brain,” Kumar said. “It is the most sophisticated organs in our body. It is a very high-functioning. smart tissue in our body.”
Despite how advanced the brain is, there is a disadvantage as well — the cells found in the brain, neurons, don’t regenerate if they are damaged.
The brain is divided into several areas and each connects to various parts of the human body and their functions. The brain has three main parts: the cerebral cortex, cerebellum and the brainstem. Those areas and the structures they contain control functions that allow people to interpret touch, vision and hearing, as well as speech, reasoning, emotions, learning and fine control of movement, Kumar said.
The participants in the support group, and Kumar, all said brain injuries are different. Depending on what part of the brain was damaged, people can experience a varying degree
of difficulties.
Becky was involved in a head-on collision and was in a coma for four days.
“I don’t remember what happened that day, the day before or the 33 days I was in the Scottsbluff hospital,” Becky said. “They used Jaws of Life and took me out of the car.”
Becky said when she woke up from the coma, she was paralyzed on the right side. from the waist down for 10 days.
“Since then I had intense pain in my right leg for many, many years,” Becky said. “It’s been 10 years and I thank God for that.”
Joe was involved in an accident while riding his motorcycle.
“I ran into a horse and was in a coma for six months,” Joe said. “I am blind and have no sense of smell.”
Myra had a stroke and has issues with aphasia, which many of the group members deal with as well. There are several forms of aphasia, but generally sufferers struggle with pronouncing words or coming up with the right word in a conversation.
Shelly was in a car accident, Shawna was on an ambulance run and her brain was severely shaken back and forth causing damage.
“Everybody’s different,” Becky said about the symptoms and results of accidents or events.
One of the difficulties many patients face is frustration over limitations they deal with as a result of an accident.
“One thing is the patients have to retrain their brain again,” Kumar said, but the severity of the injury determines how much function the patient can regain.
For more information on rehabilitation after brain injury, visit madonna.org/brain-injury.
