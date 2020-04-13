Check back on April 19 for a recording of the mayoral forum.
The North Platte Telegraph presents a virtual mayoral forum
- Telegraph staff reports
To make up for the loss of the March 30 live forum due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The North Platte Telegraph is recording a virtual forum with the mayoral candidates on April 17. The recording will be posted April 19 on nptelegraph.com.
