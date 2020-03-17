Area schools announced closings throughout the weekend and again on Monday in response to COVID-19.
Hershey School was open Monday, but Superintendent Jane Davis said the school would close at the end of the day through March 27. The district has postponed or canceled all school-related activities during that time.
North Platte Public Schools decided to close through March 23. North Platte High School Principal Scott Siegel sent a letter to parents and students outlining the changes.
“At this time, North Platte High School, and all schools in our district, are closed to students, teachers, coaches, parents, etc., until March 23,” he wrote. “There are no exceptions to this, due to the safety concerns involved. This will be revisited on a week-by-week basis.”
He offered reassurance as well:
“Regardless of how this situation with COVID-19 develops, the school district and North Platte High are using this time to plan for the education and support of our students and families. At NPHS, we will focus on getting our current seniors to graduation, while ensuring that our students in grades 9-11 continue to receive their education. Our block schedule allows students to receive credits at an accelerated rate. A student at NPHS can earn almost all credits needed for graduation in only three years. This is a major advantage for our students during a time like this.”
The Nebraska Department of Education sent out a press release on Monday as well, recommending that all schools move to an alternate learning structure by March 23 with students no longer reporting to a traditional school setting.
“Schools should be prepared to operate in the alternate learning environment for six to eight weeks, with a review of operations every two weeks, including plans for reopening,” according to the press release.
The NDE also addressed concerns about nutrition for students.
“The NDE knows food insecurity for students who rely on school meals is a major concern when extended school closures become necessary. The NDE was granted approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for alternate meal service flexibility in the case of extended closures. This allows schools to serve students meals through USDA-approved meal service options, at approved sites within the community.”
The schools, according to the press release, must complete an application and questionnaire.
In addition, the department is suspending annual testing of students:
“The NDE is suspending summative statewide assessment (NSCAS) for the 2019-20 school year. This includes NSCAS — General, Alternate, and ACT. The NDE intends to pursue federal waivers for testing, accountability, and reporting requirements. The NDE is working with ACT to determine if all public high school juniors who would normally take the ACT as part of the statewide assessment may have the opportunity to take the ACT free-of-charge at a later date.”
Other area schools that have announced closings are: Cozad, through March 27; Gothenburg, March 19-27; Lexington, until further notice; McCook, closed through March 22; Mid-Plains Community College, classes canceled through March 28; Ogallala, through March 20; Paxton, through March 23; Sutherland, March 27; Hershey, March 17-27; Maxwell, through March 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.