Three area communities will receive state assistance for the collection and disposal of recycling goods or hazardous materials.
McCook/Red Willow County will receive $80,000 as part of a Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy grant, while Lexington and Thedford receive $16,964 and $6,230, respectively, under the program.
The funds are part of $761,545 in assistance the department issued earlier this week to 20 recipients in the state through the Waste Reduction and Recycling Grant Fund.
The McCook/Red Willow County grant is targeted for at least 21 collection events and 10 pick-up/disposals for household hazardous waste items.
The grant is the fourth-largest one issued by the NDEE. The grants ranged from as low as $1,006 in Louisville, for funds associated for two electronic-waste recycling events in Cass County, to more than $170,000 for the continuation of a five-year plan for a hazardous waste facility in Omaha.
The Lexington Area Solid Waste Agency is receiving a grant to hold three household hazardous waste collection events,
In Thedford, the Upper Loup Natural Resources District will use the funds to purchase a recycling trailer which will be housed in the village of Purdum. The trailer will be transported to Thedford and Broken Bow on a monthly basis for the collection of cardboard and paper materials.
The grants represent funding for six months this year. Starting in 2020, the grants will be extended to cover expenses for a full year. The incentive grant fund is generated by a fee on solid waste disposed of in landfills throughout the state as well as an annual retail business sales fee and a fee for new tires on motor vehicles.
The funds are provided to help in the operation of a community’s local recycling system, household hazardous waste collection programs, transfer stations and yard-waste composting.
Among the other statewide incentive grant highlights:
» Lincoln received five grants totaling $267.898. The biggest chunk of the funds was $95,000, which went to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department to operate Lincoln’s household waste facility, the HazToGo marketing plan and toxins reduction education.
An additional $93,965 went to the City of Lincoln-Solid Waste Management Division to fund the third year of a public education program for disposal of cardboard and recyclables. Other grants in the city went to the Nebraska Recycling Center, the Keep Nebraska Beautiful program and also for the continuation of a recycling and composting program in the Lincoln Public Schools system.
» The city of Omaha received the largest grant at $171,875 for the UnderThe Sink household hazardous waste facility. It will fund the fourth of a five-year grant for the facility, which serves both Douglas and Sarpy counties.
» Grand Island received a $61,562 grant to operate the Betty Curtis Household Hazardous Waste Facility. The program covers Hall, Hamilton, Howard, Merrick and Dodge counties.