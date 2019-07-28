Three families were honored with the Aksarben Foundation Pioneer Farm Award at Lincoln County Fair on Saturday.
All three farms were acquired over 100 years ago. Substantial portions of each farm are retained by the families and are still in agricultural production.
The farms are Lindberg Island Farm of Maxwell, Feeney Farm Inc. of Brady and Martens Family Farm of southeast Lincoln County (Curtis).
Lindberg Island Farm
Lindberg Island Farm, now Island Farm, LLC, was established in 1916 by Adolf and Victoria Lindberg. They farmed the ground until they retired and moved to Gothenburg. Cheryln Wahlgren said she and her husband, Dale, were farming in Gothenburg at the time and were asked if they wanted to farm it. Dale is Victoria Lindberg’s great-nephew. So the Wahlgrens began renting the ground in 1970 and finally purchased it.
The Lindbergs’ late son Don had planned to operate the farm, but developed a brain tumor that paralyzed him for life.
Don’s wife, Peggy, who once taught school in Maxwell and now lives in Wisconsin, is the only living relative in that generation, said Cheryln Wahlgren. She owns some adjacent farm ground that the Wahlgrens rent from her and “she’s very connected to the farm.” Cheryln said they wanted Peggy to have the satisfaction of receiving the Pioneer Farm recognition.
Cheryln and Dale’s four children all grew up on the farm. They are Lorri, who lives in Lincoln with husband Scott Goode; Daniel and wife Sandra Reyes, of Laramie, Wyoming; Robyn and husband Jeff Huffman, who live at Island Farms; and Karrie and husband John Tiarks, who live on a five-generation farm near Underwood, Iowa.
The Wahlgrens have 13 grandchildren, “one in heaven,” Cheryln said; and three great-grandchildren.
The Wahlgrens lived in the house until 2001. Now Robyn and Jeff live there and are a part of the farming operation.
The Huffmans own 58 of the original 240 acres, as well as the farmstead. Island Farms leases additional land, row-cropping food- grade corn for Frito Lay, who bestowed the honor of Corn Farmers of the Year in 2008, Cheryln said.
Feeney Farm
The Feeney farm originated with James Feeney. He and his wife, Frances (“Fanny”), lived in Illinois, Iowa and South Dakota before settling in Nebraska near Holdrege, granddaughter Glenda Feeney said in an email. They had seven children.
In 1906, Feeney bought farmland that was originally part of the Fort McPherson military reservation. When James died in 1923, their children inherited the farm. Son John purchased his siblings’ shares and moved to the farm from Iowa with his wife, Fern.
James had moved a cabin onto the farm to house hired men, and in 1963 John and Fern donated the cabin to Lincoln County Historical Museum.
John and Fern’s son Harry bought the house and its surrounding 10 acres and lives there now. The family leases out the 978 acres that remain of the original 1,210 acres of crop and pasture ground.
John and Fern had 11 children. Four were at the fairgrounds to accept the award: Darrell, Glenda and Ted Feeney and Donna Effenbeck, along with other members of the family.
Martens Family Farm
The Martens’ farm began when Henry and Louisa purchased 400 acres in southeast Lincoln County in 1919 and moved there with their seven children. They lived in a small house and had two more children by the time they built and moved into the house that still stands on the farm. While the larger house was being built, they lived in the barn and cooked in a small nearby shop building, according to granddaughter Sandi Cole.
The Martens raised horses (for farming), cattle, hogs, chickens, wheat and oats. They bought 160 more acres in 1930 and Henry continued to farm until 1947.
Over time, their ninth child, Reinhold (Reiny) and his wife, Leona, bought the farm and raised their four children — Jody, Rod, Debbie and Sandi — there. Jody Seger, Sandi Cole and Leona Martens, now 95 years old, were at the fairgrounds for the Pioneer Farm award presentation, along with many other members of the family.
Reiny was committed to conservation practices to improve conditions of the soil. As a result, they received the Middle Republican Honor Farm Award in 1983.
The entire farm is still owned by the family and is in agricultural production.