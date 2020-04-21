The public is getting the chance to have a say in which local charity should benefit from a joint financial donation from three insurance agents in North Platte.
Shelter Insurance agents Brad Hisel, Brent Roggow and Pete Volz plan to give a combined $3,000 to a charity at the beginning of May. To help decide where it goes, they are asking for public input on their respective business Facebook pages.
“It’s a chance for people to give some input on (the charity) that they really care about rather then the three of us just getting together and saying, ‘Well, this is where it should go,’” Hisel said in a telephone interview Monday.
The three will take suggestions through the end of April and the overall winner is expected to be named on May 1. Those wishing to nominate a charity can go to Roggow’s page (facebook.com/brentroggowshelterinsurance), Hisel’s (facebook.com/bhiselagent) or Volz’s (facebook.com/Shelter-Insurance-Pete-Volz-Agency).
Those interested can enter suggestions below the video that the three uploaded on April 10 that announced their donation plans.
“There are so many people and organizations being affected by this pandemic and we are thinking of you,” Volz said in the video.
The three opened the suggestions that same day.
“We all have received about 15 to 20 (responses) so far,” Roggow said.
The trio each received $1,000 from the company’s Shelter Foundation to donate to the charity of their choice — a program that every agent in the company has the opportunity to use.
Should there be a deadlock in the popularity of the local charities suggested by the public, Roggow, said a tie-breaker might be installed — which includes a potential run-off vote.
“That’s a good question. Maybe we will have to flip a coin,” Roggow said. “I’m guessing we might just be able to run (the public input) one more day or two more in that case. We just wouldn’t want to extend it too long.”
