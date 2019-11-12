The North Platte Chamber & Development Agri-Business Committee awarded three $1,000 scholarships Monday at the 56th Annual Farmer Rancher Banquet.
Celie Childears attends Hershey High School. Her parents are Justin and Ashley Childears of North Platte.
Jade Paxton attends Sutherland Public School. His parents are Arlan and Sarah Paxton of Stapleton.
Katrina Webster attends North Platte High School. Her parents are John and Lana Webster of North Platte.
“The committee feels strongly that agriculture is a vital part of our ‘quality of life’ and hopes that these scholarships will encourage our young people to consider making their living not only in agriculture, but here in Nebraska as well,” Chamber Vice President Kathy Swain wrote in an email announcing the scholarships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.