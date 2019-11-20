Three veterans receive Quilts of Valor

Three veterans received Quilts of Valor on Tuesday afternoon in recognition of their military service. They were unable to attend Veterans Day ceremonies Nov. 11 where seven other area veterans received quilts. At left is Jim Petersen, 72, who served in the Vietnam War from 1969-70 in a pair of M.A.S.H hospitals. Ed Klocke, 93, center, served in World War II and was among the troops who helped liberate the Dachau concentration camp. At right is Roy Hild, 99, who served in the Air Force during World War II and flew 30 low- and high-altitude B-29 bomber missions over Japan.
