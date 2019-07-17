Cody Park will offer free rides and other attractions all day Saturday. The event is sponsored by the North Plate Thrift Center.
The day’s theme is “Up, Up and Away.”
Other free activities include sports games, hayrack rides, a bouncy house, prizes, bubbles and balloons.
Judy Holys, manager of Cody Park Rides and Concessions, said it is very generous of the Thrift Center to provide the opportunity of free rides for the community.
“Some kids don’t get the opportunity to ride the rides,” Holys said.
The Cody Park concession stand will be open with normal prices. Hours for both the rides and concessions are noon to 10 p.m.
Holys said she expects the park to be very busy.
“It is clean fun a family can make a day out of at Cody Park,” Holys said.