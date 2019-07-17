David Fudge’s suspicions were correct: Nebraskaland Days fans are excited over his 2020 concert lineup.
About half the 13,000 Wild West Arena tickets for the June 26 Luke Combs concert had been sold halfway through Wednesday’s first day of public sales, said Fudge, the celebration’s executive director.
All “Golden Circle” tickets in front of the stage for Combs’ concert were snatched up in the first five minutes after sales opened at 9 a.m., Fudge said. He declined to specify how many tickets that represented.
“I don’t know that I’ve seen anything quite like that,” he said Wednesday afternoon. “It was as busy as I can ever remember.”
Ticket sales for the June 27 Toby Keith concert have been less frantic but still brisk, he added, with about one-fourth of his show’s tickets sold by Wednesday afternoon.
Some tickets were spoken for prior to Wednesday’s general sales kickoff, thanks to a presale period Monday and Tuesday.
“We knew we had something big (to sell) this year, and that was confirmed during the early part of the (sales) period here,” Fudge said.
“We’re not going to sell the entire venue out today, this week or even this month. But we can see the demand is high enough for Luke Combs that we probably will sell out.”
As for Keith, “I think we’ll be pretty close (to a sellout) that night as well,” Fudge added.
Combs, who released his first album in 2014, became Billboard’s first artist to see each of his first five single releases top the magazine’s country charts. He was invited June 11 to join Nashville’s venerable Grand Ole Opry.
Keith first performed at Nebraskaland Days in 2012. He has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide since his first, self-titled album debuted in 1993.
Fudge reminded fans to avoid third-party ticket sites, adding that Nebraskaland Days has taken steps to curb such vendors’ ability to corner its concert market.
“We’ve really done some things this year to curb that stuff than we have before to ensure that as many people (locally) can come to the shows as possible,” he said.
Ticket prices range from $54 to $139 for the Combs concert and $39 to $99 for Keith.
To buy 2020 concert tickets, visit nebraskalandddays.com, call (308) 532-7939 or come to the Nebraskaland Days office at 2801 Charlie Evans Drive.