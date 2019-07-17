North Platte’s long debate over tax increment financing started rumbling again Tuesday night as the City Council took two more steps toward absorbing and developing land northeast of the main Interstate 80 interchange.
An ordinance to annex Keenan Management LLC’s newly purchased 35.49-acre tract won 8-0 second-round approval, setting up its final inclusion within city limits at the council’s Aug. 6 meeting.
Meanwhile, the city’s Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at its 5:30 p.m. meeting next Tuesday on whether to recommend that the council declare the Keenan tract “blighted and substandard” to encourage future developers.
But council members split 6-2, with Councilmen Ed Rieker and Jim Carman opposed, in voting to refer a study of the property’s eligibility to the planning panel for its opinion.
Rieker, who voted against annexing the Keenan site July 2 but for it Tuesday, said council members ought to determine if past commercial TIF projects have produced the jobs and economic growth promised when they were approved.
“I think it’s premature to approve any more TIF projects until we know the answer to that,” he told his colleagues. “I don’t know the answer to that.”
The Ward 4 councilman referred to a December 2018 study by the Iowa Department of Revenue of TIF’s fiscal and economic impacts in that state from 2002 to 2017.
Like Nebraska and most states, Iowa sets aside increases in taxable valuation from a TIF-approved project to help repay its infrastructure costs.
But Iowa sets a general 20-year limit on the set-asides, compared with 15 in Nebraska. It also doesn’t require evidence that a project wouldn’t be built “but for” TIF, which Nebraska does.
The Iowa study’s leaders also cautioned that their analysis “is subject to important limitations” and doesn’t judge whether particular TIF projects in that state satisfied their “unique local circumstances and objectives.”
Rieker pointed to the Iowa study’s findings that TIF “does not explain any of the employment and wage growth” in that state and that the technique diverted $130.6 million in property taxes over 15 years from Iowa’s schools.
“That’s money that was taken out of the school systems in Iowa, and the same thing’s happening here,” he said, echoing TIF critics’ belief that many developers would choose a community whether it offered TIF or not.
Carman said he agreed with much of Rieker’s critique, “but I also feel it very difficult to quantify (economic) success” of particular TIF projects. “I don’t know how that could be measured accurately.”
David City planning consultant Keith Marvin said Iowa has a “hugely different tax structure” that offers outright property tax forgiveness rather than TIF for some redevelopment projects.
Keenan Management hired Marvin’s planning firm, which also did last year’s North Platte-Lincoln County housing study, to examine whether the site it bought in March would meet Nebraska’s legal “blighted and substandard” definition.
Company President Pat Keenan has said he sees “a bright future for retail and hospitality/leisure development” for the site, which lies east and north of existing businesses in the northeast quadrant of the I-80/U.S. Highway 83 interchange.
But “when I asked Mr. Keenan what he had in mind back there,” Marvin said Tuesday, “he said, ‘Nothing yet, but I want it to be ready if something develops.’”
Preparing the site for redevelopment, Marvin said, would include demolition of abandoned buildings the city wanted the tract’s previous owners from Delaware to tear down.
Other councilmen cited the North Platte jobs and other economic benefits generated by the Walmart Distribution Center, Menards and Hobby Lobby, all of which received TIF assistance.
The Walmart DC and Menards both came back fully onto property tax rolls after half their 15-year TIF period, Councilman Ty Lucas said, like many other TIF projects since North Platte started using the technique in the 1990s.
City Administrator Jim Hawks asked Marvin if it was common for developers to scout out communities with preapproved TIF-eligible areas but “pass us by if we did not have a location ready.”
“That’s very correct,” Marvin replied.
No matter the Planning Commission’s recommendation, the City Council will hold a subsequent public hearing before deciding whether to grant “blighted” status to Keenan’s land. Any further TIF consideration would await an actual project.