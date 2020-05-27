A 7-2 North Platte Planning Commission majority Tuesday recommended that the City Council declare land along South Lakeview Boulevard eligible for tax increment financing.
The vote sends the question of whether to declare the mostly vacant 80.79-acre tract “substandard and blighted” to the council’s June 2 meeting.
The request by Wilk Builders LLC, which hopes to build homes on its south end, drew fire for including 24 homes across Lakeview along Sugarberry Road just old enough to legally gain TIF eligibility for the whole tract.
A Sugarberry homeowner, a city councilman and two council candidates said that belies the character of the area’s existing, well-kept homes typically valued in six figures.
“This is not substandard property,” said Carroll Michaels, who bought his 40-year-old home at 3802 Sugarberry Road in 1985. “I love the neighborhood. I wouldn’t have moved here if I didn’t.”
But a Marvin Planning Associates study found that the 24 homes along Sugarberry Road’s north leg average 39.5 years old. Rounding up, that satisfies a TIF-law criterion that existing homes in a tract average at least 40 years old.
Without their inclusion, the vacant land west of the street wouldn’t qualify for TIF, said study author Keith Marvin of David City.
State law sets several possible criteria to qualify a site but requires only one be present to qualify it for TIF.
Mark Woods and Donna Tryon, both seeking open council seats, and sitting Councilman Ed Rieker urged the panel to stand against the TIF designation. Wilk Builders hasn’t yet presented a formal redevelopment plan.
All three repeated past statements in council meetings against tax benefits for private businesses, with Woods calling the proposal “a perversion of the law” setting TIF eligibility.
Woods hopes in November to join Rieker in representing the council’s Ward 4. Tryon is challenging appointed Councilman Jim Backenstose in Ward 1.
Planning Commission members Travis Herdt and Pat Smith voted against recommending the “substandard and blighted” designation. Jim Bain, Brent Barker, Bonnie Kruse, Chairman Greg Wilke, Lee Davies, Marilyn McGahan and Don Weber voted in favor.
In other business, the commission voted 9-0 to recommend approval of an ordinance to formally put the Development Department in charge of code enforcement.
The ordinance, set for second-round council debate June 2, would declare the city’s building inspector the “executive official in charge” rather than the health inspector, a position abolished in 1980.
Additional details from Tuesday’s Planning Commission meeting will be in Thursday’s Telegraph.
