Nearly a year after the most recent North Platte-Lincoln County housing study, local lists of homes for sale are growing longer in the wake of several tight years.
The average daily number of homes for sale gradually rose by 87.3% between March and September for North Platte-based real estate agents on the Multiple Listing Service, according to monthly Lincoln County Board of Realtors figures.
Though that figure has since retreated, two veteran North Platte agents say they and their peers are showing and briskly selling new or existing homes — especially in the $150,000 to $200,000 range — that long had been in short supply.
“It’s finally changing,” said Nancy Faulhaber, part founding owner of Coldwell Banker in North Platte. “You had people who lived in a $150,000 house and wanted a $200,000 house, and they didn’t have anything to buy. And now they do.”
September’s daily MLS listing average of 206 homes — the highest in about seven years — fell to 198 for October and stood at 172 on Wednesday.
Even that figure remains well ahead of the range of 100 to 130 homes listed by North Platte-based agents during 2017, 2018 and early 2019, said Faulhaber and owner-broker Sheri Bourne of Gateway Realty.
Bourne, who has sold homes in and near North Platte for 45 years, remembers lists of 300 or more homes for sale after Consolidated Freightways left town and Northwestern Bell (now CenturyLink) slashed its local staff in the 1980s.
At current levels, “a larger number of homes on the market is not a concern to me,” she said.
Faulhaber, a 37-year local real estate veteran, cautioned that the Board of Realtors’ figures include a handful of listings and sales outside Lincoln County.
She said Wednesday’s active listings included 134 homes for sale in North Platte and 158 throughout the county, 77.9% and 91.9% respectively of the month’s MLS total of 172.
Those percentages are typical for city and countywide listings and sales, Faulhaber said.
Despite multiple rounds of job reductions this year at the Union Pacific Railroad’s Bailey Yard, local homes were staying on the market only two-thirds as long in October (54 days) as they were in February (83 days), Board of Realtors figures show.
October’s average sales price of $141,558 was nearly identical to the figure of $141,593 in February, when the first major rounds of layoffs at the yard were taking effect.
The 2018 housing study by Marvin Planning Consultants of David City said North Platte’s and Lincoln County’s effective sales-rental vacancy rates — then about 3.4% — were less than half that of a “healthy housing market.”
The study urged energetic city and county efforts to build new homes and apartments and rehabilitate existing homes, saying North Platte alone needed 603 to 812 new or replacement homes or rental units.
Warnings about a potentially glutted single-family home market from past and possible future U.P. layoffs have been expressed by opponents of an approved 48-unit expansion of Pacific Place Apartments and a pending 160-unit project at West A Street and
Lakeview Boulevard.
The Pacific Place project won final City Council approval in September, while an ordinance rezoning part of the West A property is up for second-round council consideration Tuesday.
But Bailey Yard’s job reductions have had little to do with the recent growth in home listings, said Faulhaber, whose agency serves a significant number of renters as well as new-home shoppers.
She said the layoffs affected many employees who had relocated to Bailey after U.P. cut jobs in Denver in 2015 and began reducing its South Morrill yard in the Nebraska Panhandle in 2018.
“A lot of those men came down and rented houses and apartments (in North Platte) and did not buy,” Faulhaber said. “A few did, but the rest did not. ...
“When they left, it didn’t dump a lot of houses on the market, because they never owned one.”
She and Bourne agreed that recent efforts to build good-quality but more reasonably priced homes have helped free up well-maintained older homes for resale.
Recent cuts in mortgage interest rates, Faulhaber said, also have helped produce the long-awaited “trickle-down effect” keeping local real estate agents on the move.
The two agents said many younger professionals looking at North Platte jobs, notably with Great Plains Health, are looking for high-quality newer apartments like those they’ve rented in cities like Omaha and Lincoln.
Pacific Place and the proposed West A and Lakeview project envision “some very desirable rental properties,” and job recruits will “eat them up” when they materialize, Bourne said.
Some of them may rent long-term, she and Faulhaber said, but others simply want to rent to start while they look for homes they want to buy.
But “even if they buy, they don’t want a big yard,” Faulhaber added. That increases the attractiveness of projects like the 37-lot Dancer Subdivision near West Philip and Dixie avenues, where two of the first five homes have sold, she said.
Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., saw real estate agents’ longer for-sale lists as one of several positive signs since the housing study’s release.
The chamber’s Shot in the Arm new-home incentives, he said, have helped give current homeowners more choices to move up and reticent homebuilders a better chance to cover their costs or make a modest profit on less expensive new homes.
Person said projects like Dancer, the Pacific Place expansion and DP Management Inc.’s West A and Lakeview plan will slice into the supply shortage identified in the housing study.
Though their new homes and apartments won’t appear all at once, “it’s definitely a healthier market when you’re recruiting” for new city and county residents, he said.
