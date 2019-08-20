Time to go back to class

North Platte High School Principal Scott Siegel, right, greets freshman students Monday as they enter the school for the first time for the 2019-20 school year. Tenth- through 12th-graders start classes today.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
North Platte High School Principal Scott Siegel, right, greets freshman students Monday as they enter the school for the first time for the 2019-20 school year. Tenth- through 12th-graders start classes today.