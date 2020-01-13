The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education decided to drop the public comment period during the January meetings going forward.
Outgoing board president Mike Morrell said the decision was made because of the annual reconfiguration of the board that takes place each January. At that time, the board elects its officers — president, vice-president and secretary.
Morrell said the board president meets with Superintendent Ron Hanson every month to go over the board agenda.
Without knowing the board had made the decision to eliminate the public comment period at the January meetings, several parents in attendance Monday said they were at the meeting to speak about the possibility of reconfiguring Buffalo and Lincoln schools.
“We try to keep it as efficient as we can, to stick to business at hand,” Morrell said. “As for the possible reconfiguration (of Buffalo and Lincoln schools), right now it’s just a discussion.”
The meetings with parents Hanson has had, Morrell said, were intended to open dialogue, but there is no action pending at this time.
“That was Dr. Hanson reaching out and trying to be transparent with the families to let them know these are thoughts,” Morrell said. “Right now there’s nothing in the works other than we’re always looking at every facility, every school to see what we can do to be most efficient.”
In the annual reconfiguration of the board itself, Skip Altig was elected board president, Jo Ann Lundgreen, vice-president and Matt Pederson, secretary.
The substitute teacher pay was approved for an increase to the Daily Rate to $130 per day. For short term assignments, 1-10 consecutive days for the same teacher, the rate is $120 per day. Long term pay was increased to $200 per day for 11 or more consecutive days for the same teacher. The substitute receives the amount retroactive to the day when the assignment began.
The board approved the designation of depositories for school district funds. The annual duty typically recommends every financial institution in North Platte, although funds are not necessarily invested in all of them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.