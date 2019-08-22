If North Platte property owners end this year’s “budget season” with higher property tax bills, property valuations will bear little to none of the blame.
Owners of three homes in different parts of North Platte are in line for small tax cuts — for the moment, at least — after west central Nebraska county assessors finalized 2019 taxable values this week.
As we did in 2018, The Telegraph will follow the assembly of North Platte’s property tax puzzle by tracking the relative impact of each local government’s budget decisions on those three homes.
The eight governments serving the city will start adopting 2019-20 budgets next week, with votes on next year’s spending plans and property tax requests unfolding through mid-September.
Tuesday’s state deadline to finalize 2019 valuations wrapped up work on the first of the three factors needed to figure 2019 tax bills: taxable values, tax requests and tax rates.
With only that first factor in place, the owners of our three sample homes have reason for cheer.
Total 2019 taxable values barely changed for the Twin Platte Natural Resources District and Educational Service Unit 16, two of the three multicounty agencies serving North Platte.
Valuations for the city, Lincoln County and North Platte Public Schools likewise differed little from 2018. But the 18-county Mid-Plains Community College Area saw its total taxable value decline for the second straight year — a sure indicator that years of accelerating farm and ranch values are at an end.
The Telegraph’s model changes 2018’s figures to 2019’s as each new figure becomes official in turn. The accompanying chart, therefore, shows what our three homes’ tax bills would be if all local property tax requests would remain unchanged from 2018.
» The left-hand bar in each three-bar cluster shows that home’s final 2018 tax bill. None of the homes’ individual taxable values changed for 2019, which explains why the middle bar of each cluster matches the height of its left-hand neighbor.
» Home 1, a two-story, three-bedroom home with a full basement north of the Union Pacific tracks, would see its 2019 tax bill fall by almost $20 if every local government held its tax request steady. It’s valued for tax purposes at $109,950.
» Taxes would go down by nearly the same amount for Home 2, a one-story, two-bedroom home west of Westfield Shopping Center with a $105,325 taxable value.
» Home 3, a two-story, four-bedroom home between Home 2 and the South Platte River, has our trio’s highest taxable value at $285,720. If every 2019 tax request were to remain unchanged, its next tax bill would be almost $52 smaller than in 2018.
None of these figures takes into account next year’s tax breaks from the state’s Property Tax Credit Fund. The tax-rate deductions needed to figure the annual credits typically aren’t released until mid-September. Our model will account for them at season’s end.
Some homes in Lincoln County also receive “homestead exemptions,” which deduct from their taxable values, if their owners meet certain qualifications. None of The Telegraph’s three sample homes currently receives a homestead exemption.
The newspaper will update its tax-tracker information at least once a week as North Platte’s local governments adopt property tax requests and set their budgets.
Separate public hearings and votes are required for each of those actions starting this year under Legislative Bill 103, which became law last winter.
Local governments have until Sept. 20 under state law to adopt their budgets and submit them to the Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts. Lincoln County commissioners then must certify final 2019 property tax rates by Oct. 15.