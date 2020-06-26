The Town Hall Lecture Series has canceled its 2020 fall season due to COVID-19.
The speakers originally scheduled for the fall are being rescheduled for the spring of 2021.
“Based on our large membership numbers, venue size and compliance with the current Nebraska Directed Health Measures, we have decided to not offer speakers in the fall of 2020,” the board of directors said in a press release. “Your health and safety are of the utmost importance to us.”
Lt. Col. Robert Darling has been rescheduled to Monday, April 12, 2021, and Susan Eisenhower on Thursday, May 6, 2021.
The Town Hall will issue a season ticket in March 2021 to be used for admittance to these two speakers.
“We look forward to announcing our speakers for the 2021 Town Hall Lecture Series and kicking off our membership drive at the lecture on April 12, 2021,” said the release.
For more information, call 308-530-8448 or 308-530-4463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.