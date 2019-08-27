TPNRD hosting open houses to discuss GiSC system with farmers

The Twin Platte Natural Resources District is holding open houses for farmers in a four-county area to understand and sign up for a new water data program.
TPNRD serves all of Keith County and Arthur County, as well as the western two-thirds of McPherson County and the northern two-thirds of Lincoln County. The new water data program is designed to provide the state with modern data about district water irrigation use, said Ann Dimmitt, TPRND integrated management plan manager.
The data program is called GiSC, which stands for Grower Information Services Cooperative.
The numbers are to be given to the state so it can better judge performance of water used during irrigation with accurate up-to-date statistics instead of using predictions as in previous years, Dimmitt said.
“What was relevant in 1997 is not relevant now,” Dimmitt said.
According to a press release, TPNRD is the only natural resources district that has chosen this alternative to regulations as TPRND officials said they do not want to regulate growers.
“The goal for this program is for all growers to participate and show the state that the growers in this district are already doing a good job managing their water resources,” the press release said. “The participation in this water data program will help collect water use information for different types of crops and will help update water models that are 20 years old.”
Dimmitt said the technology can sometimes scare the farmers, but TPNRD is holding open houses to make it as easy as possible.
“If we can’t prove our guys are doing good, then the state will continue to use the averages they have been using,” Dimmitt said. “Participation is important.”
Hopefully this can help farmers save money and water, Dimmitt said.
TPNRD officials hope to have all producers register for GiSC. The data system will cost no money for the growers, Dimmitt said.
Dates for the open houses are below.
» North Platte: Sept. 9, Lincoln County Fairgrounds, 1-4 p.m. CT.
» Brady: Sept. 10, Brady Community Building, 1-4 p.m. CT.
» Paxton: Sept. 11, Ole’s Big Game Steakhouse Meeting Room 9-11 a.m. MT.
» Ogallala: Sept. 11 Lake McConaughy Visitors Center 1-4 p.m. MT.