COZAD — A tractor driver was transported to the hospital after a truck impacted the John Deere 4455 on Highway 30 on Monday, July 8.
At 10:49 a.m. Cozad Fire and Rescue, Cozad Police Department and the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about a collision between a tractor and a truck on Highway 30 near County Club Road, east of Cozad.
The Schaben Sanitation truck appeared to have been traveling westbound on Highway 30 when it struck the John Deere Tractor.
The tractor suffered extensive damage and had been forced off the highway into the north side ditch. The Schaben Sanitation truck had suffered right front end damage in the collision. The truck driver was uninjured.