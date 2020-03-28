A 30-year-old transient was arrested Thursday on suspicion of stealing a pickup from Bailey Yard earlier that day and taking items from a workshop just north of the Union Pacific tracks the previous week.
According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, a Union Pacific employee reported the theft Thursday afternoon. Shortly after the initial call, deputies were told that the 2008 Dodge Ram Mega Cab truck was high-centered on the railroad tracks and that an individual had run away from the vehicle and was headed north and west.
The man was reported to have driven the vehicle across nine sets of tracks before getting stuck, causing extensive damage to the pickup.
Numerous deputies and Union Pacific police searched for the suspect throughout the afternoon.
That evening, Union Pacific employees spotted the suspect near a pond on North Homestead Road, just north of the rail yard.
“We had just finished working on a switch and were putting our tools away and we looked over and saw this dude who fit the description about 20 yards from us,” said Dennis DuSchaw, a member of the Union Pacific’s night crew. “I was like, ‘That’s the dude right there.’ We called (the authorities) and just watched him for awhile as he made his way around the lake. We kind of thought he was going to try and sneak his way back to Highway 30.”
Deputies found him hiding in tall weeds, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Video evidence confirmed that he was also the individual who broke into the Union Pacific North Front Road workshop on March 18, when a meat and cheese tray was taken from a refrigerator, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The suspect was arrested and taken to the Lincoln County Detention Center on suspicion of burglary, felony theft, felony criminal mischief, misdemeanor theft and trespassing.
