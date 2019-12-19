Residents can expect their refuse collection to be somewhat delayed in some cases or a little earlier than usual next week because of the Christmas holiday. Extra crews will be working to complete all routes by the end of the workday Dec 27.
Residents are asked to have carts in place for collection one day earlier than usual to avoid being missed.
The transfer station will be closed on Wednesday in observance of Christmas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.