A 24-year-old Kansas man’s Keith County District Court jury trial in a fatal 2017 car-motorcycle collision has been postponed for the fourth time.
Jeser I. Cisneros-Hernandez of Liberal, Kansas, now is scheduled for a four-day trial during the county’s Dec. 3 jury term on four counts of felony motor vehicle homicide and two lesser counts.
District Judge Michael Piccolo of North Platte agreed Thursday to the new court date. Cisneros-Hernandez’s trial previously had been set to start in July 2018, then successively in April, August and October of this year.
Authorities say an eastbound vehicle driven by Cisneros-Hernandez crossed the center line of U.S. Highway 26 near Ogallala on July 1, 2017, striking a pair of motorcycles.
Killed in the collision were Sheila Matheny, 54, and James Matheny, 61, both of Bedford, Iowa, and Michael Weese, 58, and Jerolyn Weese, 59, both of Council Bluffs.
Cisneros-Hernandez, who pleaded not guilty in October 2017, remains free on 10% of $50,000 bail.
In other recent Keith County District Court action:
» Timothy L. Walker, 42, of Brighton, Colorado, pleaded not guilty to felony manslaughter of 31-year-old Justin Borowski of Grant in connection with a fatal Fourth of July fight at Lake McConaughy.
District Judge Richard Birch of North Platte set further proceedings for Oct. 25 for Walker, who remains free on 10% of $100,000 bail.
» Further court action has been postponed to Nov. 8 for Amadeus L. Leroux, 18, of Denver in the fatal stabbing of 25-year-old John Fratis of Ogallala on March 28, 2017.
Leroux has pleaded not guilty to felony second-degree murder, second-degree assault and manslaughter of Fratis, using a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possessing a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.
He remains free on 10% of $1 million bail.
