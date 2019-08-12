Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested two people on multiple charges after a pursuit on Interstate 80 in central Nebraska.
Early Monday, the State Patrol received a report of an eastbound Ford Mustang speeding on Interstate 80 near North Platte. A short time later, about 3 a.m., troopers observed a vehicle matching the description, according to a press release from the patrol.
As the Mustang passed a stationary trooper, it accelerated. Moments later, another trooper clocked the Mustang at 158 mph. Troopers initiated a pursuit.
Near Odessa, at mile marker 263, troopers successfully deployed spike strips. The Mustang pulled into the rest area at mile marker 268, but reentered I-80 when troopers approached. The driver then attempted to exit I-80 at mile marker 272 and slid into the grass. The two occupants of the car ran off, but troopers and Kearney police officers were able to take both into custody without further incident.
A search of the vehicle found more than one pound of marijuana and controlled pills. Both suspects were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney to be medically cleared.
Once cleared, the 27-year-old driver and 21-year-old passenger, both of Lincoln, were arrested on suspicion of obstructing a peace officer, possession of marijuana — more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and no drug tax stamp. The driver was also jailed on suspicion of flight to avoid arrest, driving with a revoked license and speeding. Both were taken to the Buffalo County Jail.