Troopers find 32 pounds of marijuana, THC cartridges, pills in I-80 stops

State troopers arrested three people during multiple drug seizures Tuesday on Interstate 80 near York and North Platte. The traffic stops led to the seizure of marijuana, THC vape cartridges and controlled pills.
According to the Nebraska State Patrol, about 1:10 a.m. Tuesday, a trooper saw an eastbound Nissan Pathfinder speeding near York at mile marker 353. During the traffic stop, a patrol K-9 detected the odor of a controlled substance coming from inside the vehicle.
Troopers searched the vehicle and found about 18 pounds of marijuana as well as 800 THC vape cartridges, the patrol said. The driver, a 26-year-old man from Madison, Wisconsin, and a 27-year-old passenger, of Fitchburg, Wisconsin, were arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana — more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp. Both were jailed in York County.
About 7:55 a.m. Tuesday, another trooper saw a Ford F-250 with a license plate violation traveling east near North Platte at mile marker 173. During the traffic stop, a K-9 detected the odor of a controlled substance inside the vehicle.
A search found 14 pounds of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and multiple types of controlled pills, according to the patrol. The driver, a 32-year-old Cedar Rapids, Iowa, man was arrested on suspicions of possession of marijuana — more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and no drug tax stamp. He was jailed in the Lincoln County Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.